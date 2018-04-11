Aniya update: Second Euclid day care must submit corrective action report after failing to report abuse

Another day care facility connected to Aniya Day-Garrett was found to be non compliant in mandatory reporting of incidents and injuries to Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

According to a document received by Cleveland 19 from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), a complaint was made to the state against Get Ready Set Grow Preschool in Euclid.

This was the daycare Aniya was attending, and also where her mother, Sierra Day, worked at the time of her death.

Sierra Day and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis have both been charged with aggravated murder and more in connection with the death of Aniya, age 4.

According to the inspection report, ODJFS made an unannounced inspection on April 3 to investigate a complaint. They found the day care didn't notify local children's services of abuse or neglect.

This is significant because it was reported Aniya was malnourished and had bruises and burns on her body.

Get Ready Set Grow Preschool was also found to be using inappropriate techniques when managing unacceptable behavior in children, according to ODJFS.

Per the inspection report, this included: "Plac(ing) children in a locked room or confine children in any enclosed area as a child care staff member observed another child care staff member had a child sleep in the closet on more than one occasion."

Aniya's mother removed her from Harbor crest Childcare Academy after Euclid police and children's services were contacted about her abuse in May 2017.

The day care must compile a corrective action plan and submit it to the state, similar to the protocol Harbor crest Childcare Academy had to follow.

See below to view the ODJFS inspection report:

