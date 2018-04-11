Cavs fans are amped about the return of Kendrick Perkins

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently picked up notorious big man Kendrick Perkins for the 15th spot on the roster.

Cavs fans greeted the center with a huge welcome.

Kendrick Perkins gets a heck of a greeting by #Cavs crowd at the Q. Seems like they've missed the big guy. pic.twitter.com/Vt0yAkZ4ik — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) April 12, 2018

Perkins had been in the G League this past year playing the with team affiliated Canton Charge.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.