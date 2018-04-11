Cavs fans are amped about the return of Kendrick Perkins - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavs fans are amped about the return of Kendrick Perkins

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers) (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently picked up notorious big man Kendrick Perkins for the 15th spot on the roster.

Cavs fans greeted the center with a huge welcome.

Perkins had been in the G League this past year playing the with team affiliated Canton Charge.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly