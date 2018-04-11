The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers in the 1st round

The Cavs will play the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. (Source: Facebook)

The Cavs fell to the New York Knicks 98-110.

With a loss tonight the Cavaliers are set to play the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavs finished the regular season fourth in Eastern conference standings. - Missing out on the third seed by just one game.

No Walk In The Park

The Cavs a huge challenge in front of them this week as they face a team that has beaten them 3 times this season.

With that said the Cavs will need all the support they can get!

The first game will be in Cleveland on Saturday night.

