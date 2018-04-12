Cleveland neighbors concerned they'll be hit at a dangerous crosswalk

It's being deemed a dangerous intersection in the South Collinwood neighborhood.

Neighbors alerted Cleveland 19 about a crosswalk concern at the intersection of East 152nd Street and School Avenue.

Pedestrians said they fear they will get hit crossing at the intersection because drivers aren't stopping before the crosswalk.

Drivers told Cleveland 19 News that there is a blind spot at the intersection because a building is blocking the view of oncoming traffic.

Neighbors want to know why the city of Cleveland took down a traffic signal a few years ago and put up a stop sign instead.

City officials have not yet responded when asked if any changes will be made or if there have been any traffic incidents at this intersection in the past.

