Northeast Ohio weather: Let the warm-up begin!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Take your parka, place it on a hanger, and put it in the back of your closet. You won't need it until Monday.

9:00 AM: 54°, Noon: 62°, 5:00 PM: 72°

Our warm-up will come with a chance for rain showers, mainly before 11:00 AM. The rest of the day will be mostly to partly cloudy and VERY windy .

Winds will be sustained from the southwest today at 15 – 25 mph. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph. If you have anything light or loose in your yard, you'll want to secure that.

The morning rain will dampen our vegetation. While there are not any fire related advisories around the area, I would still caution against doing any outdoor burning. Do not throw cigarette butts onto the ground. (No one should do this anyway.)

A few additional rain showers are possible after 6:00 PM. (Hopefully these will miss Progressive Field.)

Pick Day Of The Week: Friday!

We are still forecasting a high of 80° on Friday! This does, however, come with a disclaimer.

With a warm front nearby we'll need to keep our eyes on the lakeshore. If the warm front is out over the lake all day, we'll all warm up nicely. If the front gets hung up along the lakeshore, those of us in downtown Cleveland and other lakeshore locations could be significantly cooler. (Think 50s. Ugh.)

At this time it looks like the front will stay north of the lakeshore, BUT we will need to keep a close eye on this.

Outside of the warmer weather, we could see a few rain showers in the morning. The rest of your Friday will be nice and not as windy as Thursday.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Rain and thunderstorms will move in during the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy, windy, and cooler. Highs around 60°.

Back To Winter:

Our end of the week warm-up will be short lived.

We're forecasting highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain and snow showers are likely Monday. A few snow showers remain possible into Tuesday. (Ugh again.)

