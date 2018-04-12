Cleveland Cavaliers first round playoff schedule released

After finishing the regular season with a 50-32 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers are moving on to the first round of the NBA Playoffs to take on the Indiana Pacers for the second year in a row.

The Cavaliers, who finished with the No. 4 rank in the Eastern Conference, will host the No. 5 Pacers for the first game of the round on Sunday in the best-of-7 game series.

Game 1: Pacers at Cavaliers. Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m.

Pacers at Cavaliers. Sunday, April 15, 3:30 p.m. Game 2: Pacers at Cavaliers. Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m.

Pacers at Cavaliers. Wednesday, April 18, 7 p.m. Game 3: Cavaliers at Pacers. Friday, April 20, 7 p.m.

Cavaliers at Pacers. Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. Game 4: Cavaliers at Pacers. Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m.

(If necessary)

Game 5: Pacers at Cavaliers. Wednesday, April 25

Pacers at Cavaliers. Wednesday, April 25 Game 6: Cavaliers at Pacers. Friday, April 27

Cavaliers at Pacers. Friday, April 27 Game 7: Pacers at Cavaliers. Sunday, April 29

Out of four games this season, the Pacers beat the Cavaliers three times.

In the 2017 NBA Playoffs, the Cavaliers swept the Pacers in the first round.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.