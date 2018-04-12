Cleveland Cavaliers first round playoff schedule released

After finishing the regular season with a 50-32 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers are moving on to the first round of the NBA Playoffs to take on the Indiana Pacers for the second year in a row.
The Cavaliers, who finished with the No. 4 rank in the Eastern Conference, will host the No. 5 Pacers for the first game of the round on Sunday in the best-of-7 game series.
(If necessary)
Out of four games this season, the Pacers beat the Cavaliers three times.
In the 2017 NBA Playoffs, the Cavaliers swept the Pacers in the first round.
