Jerseys worn across Ohio and the world honor Humboldt youth hockey team victims

People across the country are wearing their hockey jerseys Thursday in honor of the Humboldt Broncos Jr. Hockey Club players and coaches who died during a bus crash last week.

Supporters are wearing hockey jerseys to school and to work as a sign of outpouring support for the team and victims' families.

In Northeast Ohio, students at Bay Village schools wore their jerseys for the passengers who died.

The total number of victims is now up to 16 after a trainer for the Humboldt hockey team died Wednesday night. The team was on the way to a playoff game when their chartered bus collided with a tractor-trailer.

A GoFundMe page set up for the victims' families is now the largest GoFundMe account in Canadian history, raising nearly $10 million as of Thursday morning.

