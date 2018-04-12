Jerseys worn across Ohio and the world honor Humboldt youth hockey team victims

Students from Bay Village schools wore their jerseys on Thursday to show support for the Humboldt hockey team (Source: WOIO)

People across the country are wearing their hockey jerseys Thursday in honor of the Humboldt Broncos Jr. Hockey Club players and coaches who died during a bus crash last week.

Supporters are wearing hockey jerseys to school and to work as a sign of outpouring support for the team and victims' families.

From Shenzhen, China, we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the Humboldt Broncos, their families and the entire community through this tragic time. #SupportForHumbolt #jerseysforhumboldt #PrayersForHumboldt #GoISNS pic.twitter.com/ucfxQJ3Ggc — Jasen Awalt (@JasenAwalt_PYP) April 12, 2018

Touched by the Humboldt tragedy Sidney Crosby had @penguins equip mgr @RealDanaHeinze make up this Penguins jersey with Broncos on the back and a special tag in it. Signed by the entire team it’s on its way to Humboldt. #classy #PrayforHumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/Cs4Gkv6wyv — Christine Simpson (@SNChrisSimpson) April 10, 2018

In Northeast Ohio, students at Bay Village schools wore their jerseys for the passengers who died.

The total number of victims is now up to 16 after a trainer for the Humboldt hockey team died Wednesday night. The team was on the way to a playoff game when their chartered bus collided with a tractor-trailer.

Millions of dollars raised for families of junior hockey team players who died in bus crash

A GoFundMe page set up for the victims' families is now the largest GoFundMe account in Canadian history, raising nearly $10 million as of Thursday morning.

