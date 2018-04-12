Bond holds at $1 million for Aniya Day-Garrett's mother and boyfriend, charged with 4-year-old's murder

Sierra Day appeared in the courtroom, while Deonte Lewis appeared via video from the jail (Source: WOIO)

Sierra Day and Deonte Lewis appeared in a Cuyahoga County courtroom Thursday morning to face charges related to 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett's murder.

Day, who is Aniya's mother, and her boyfriend both pleaded not guilty to:

Aggravated murder

Murder

Felonious assault

Permitting child abuse

Endangering children

Tampering with evidence

"The abuse suffered by this child is among the worst we have seen," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley. "We intend to seek justice for Aniya."

Aniya was found by Euclid paramedics and police on March 11 after Day called 911 to report her child has stopped breathing. She was taken to Euclid Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the court records, Aniya was malnourished, had bruises to her face, and burns on her body. She was also allegedly tortured and restrained for periods of time.

Several day cares and the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services are under fire after improperly handling the reported child abuse of Aniya and other local children.

Bond was held at $1 million for both Day and Lewis. Their next court date is scheduled for April 17.

