Teens accused of stealing eggs, shooting at a Cleveland priest charged as adults

A priest, tending to his church's chickens, was robbed and shot at last year. (Source: WOIO/Stock Photo)

Three suspects charged in the ambush of a Cleveland priest appeared in court Thursday morning.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says that Amin Walker and Jaylen Miller, both 16-year-old teens, along with 18-year-old Kenitra Robinson, have been charged with:

Attempted murder

Felonious assault

Aggravated robbery

Kidnapping

Receiving stolen property

Carrying a concealed weapon

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Police said Walker and Miller attacked 65-year-old Fr. John Kumse of St. Mary of the Assumption Church as he gathered eggs from the church's chick coop.

Kumse was ambushed. The thieves demanded the eggs and chased the priest as he ran away.

Just as the priest lost his footing and fell down, they fired multiple shots at him. The bullets did not strike the priest.

According to the Cuyahoga County prosecutor, the males then jumped into a stolen van nearby and fled from the scene. Robinson, along with a 15-year-old girl and another 16-year old boy were also in the van.

The two minors were initially charged in juvenile court, but the case has been bound over to adult charges.

"When young people terrorize our citizens and commit crimes with firearms, they will go through the adult system," said Prosecutor O'Malley. "This attempted murder shook the foundation of our county and they will be held accountable."

Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charges. She is being held on $20,000 bond and is expected back in court on April 23.

This story will be updated.

