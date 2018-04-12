Exodus from Akron: Officials announce Senior PGA championship replacing Bridgestone Invitational

Officials from the Professional Golf Association, or PGA, appeared in Akron Thursday to announce the fate of the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club.

The Bridgestone Invitational Player's Championship will be replacing the invitational tournament.

The premier Northeast Ohio sporting event has positively impacted the Akron area financially for years, but its loss could potentially be devastating for the region.

Bridgestone Invitational's reported exit will strip $30 million from Akron economy

According to the Greater Akron Chamber, the week-long event generates between $24 and $30 million of economic activity for the area.

The Senior PGA tour stop will be played from July 8-14 beginning in 2019 on a four-year commitment.

