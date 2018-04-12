Infant found safe after being left in Indiana 'baby box'

An infant baby left in a "baby box" at an Indiana fire station is said to be in safe hands after being placed in the safe haven.

According to the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, a baby girl was placed in the safe haven Sunday night. Within a minute of receiving a page, a firefighter was on scene tending to the infant.

The infant was taken to a hospital for care and is doing fine after being dropped off.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program in Indiana allows a mother to anonymously give up her child without fear or repercussion.

The climate-controlled box is set up so that an alarm is triggered when a Safe Haven Baby Box is used.

