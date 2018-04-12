50 most inspirational women in US named: Meet Ohio's top lady

Top 50 inspirational women in the US according to Business.org. (Source: Business.org)

Some are business leaders and CEOs, some have made an impact through entertainment, some are world class athletes, some are business owners and some astronauts but all are inspirational women.

The website Business.org, which is a website that helps small businesses find the right tech tools, has put out its' first list of "The Most Inspirational Women Leaders Impacting the World in 2018."

"With all of the talk about Equal Pay Day this week, Business.org spent weeks finding the most inspiring women in the world," Shea Jones said from Business.org.

The only base criteria appears to be that the woman selected for each state, was born there.

Ohio: Lynn Good

In Ohio the site chose Lynn Good who is president and CEO of Duke Energy, headquartered in North Carolina.

Duke Energy is one of the countries largest energy holding companies.

According to Good's bio for Duke Energy, "Fortune magazine lists Good as 11th among the "Most Powerful Women in Business" and Forbes magazine calls her one of "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women." In 2016."

In 2017 Good's salary was estimated at $13.7 million.

"Lynn made the list due to her noteworthiness, her tenacity, and her positive social influence," Jones said.

According to the website there were many women in Ohio being considered including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, award-winning actress/producer/designer Sarah Jessica Parker, astronaut/scientist Mary Ellen Webber, heiress/San Francisco 49ers co-chair Denise DeBartolo York, and feminist Gloria Steinem.

Other notable names on the list are Oprah Winfrey in Mississippi, General Motors CEO Mary Barra in Michigan, the fashion designer Tory Burch in Pennsylvania, journalist Katie Couric in Virginia and Oscar award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence from Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.