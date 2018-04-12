Cavs create new slogan for the NBA playoffs #WHATEVERITTAKES

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new message they want the city to live by. It's simple, straight to the point, and unyielding.

"When it's win or go home, everything takes on greater importance. Everything is on the line. Every single thing matters – everything.

CLEVELAND wants it more, and we will do WHATEVER IT TAKES to WIN. We're united against those who say we can't and are eager to show the world that we can…and will," according to the release.

If that doesn't give you goosebumps, I don't know what will.

Quicken Loans Arena will have new signs across the exterior, showing off the new slogan. - and installation will begin as early as Thursday morning.

New playoff signage goes up at Quicken Loans Arena this morning. Go Cavs. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Fi8Bqq2jXX — Chris Reymann (@reymannchristop) April 12, 2018

Fans can use the hashtag #WHATEVERITTAKES to cheer on the Cavs as they face off against the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs this Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Side note: It's better than the Indiana Pacers slogan by a mile:

"We grow basketball here"

