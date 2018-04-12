Cleveland police officer pleads guilty in sex crime case

Cleveland Police Officer Maria Velez pleaded guilty Thursday morning to several amended charges in connection with an incident involving an elementary school student.

Velez pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and attempted tampering with evidence.

The incident happened in Feb. 2015 when she was working as a bilingual paraprofessional at Clark Elementary School in Cleveland.

Velez was hired by Cleveland police in Dec. 2015. Her most recent assignment was on basic patrol in the Fifth District.

Velez will be sentenced on May 21.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.