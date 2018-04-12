Police: Man shot 3 times after argument with Cleveland Heights barbershop employee

The Cleveland Heights Police department said around 10:30 a.m. on Noble Road officers responded to a report of shots fired at a barbershop. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Heights Police department said around 10:30 a.m. on Noble Road officers responded to a report of shots fired at a barbershop.

Police said officers learned that an argument between an employee and a customer had taken place.

Investigators said the customer had been shot three times.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Authorities said detectives are still investigating the incident.

Police said an employee is also being detained.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.