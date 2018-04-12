Four people indicted in major marijuana drug bust, cops seized nearly 1600 plants and 20 firearms

Four people indicted on what could be the largest drug bust in NE Ohio. (Source: Raycom Media)

Four people were indicted in federal court for their roles in a marijuana grow and distribution ring in which nearly 1,600 plants and 20 firearms were seized.

James Nagy of Willoughby (37); Kenneth Sovaca of Geneva (27); Bridget Gregori of Richmond Heights (27) , and Robert Weikart of Wickliffe (37) were the culprits behind the drug operation that took place in Geauga and Ashtabula county.

Cops seized the evidence from two locations on November 7, 2017.

All four defendants are being charged with drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

According to the Geauga Maple Leaf it is one of the biggest drug busts ever recorded in Northeast Ohio.

