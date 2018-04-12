East Cleveland man accused of armed bank robbery and stealing a car

Investigators said the suspect took a 2016 Hyundai Elantra from the victim on Feb. 4. (Source Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

An East Cleveland man has been accused of armed bank robbery and stealing a car.

The Department of Justice said 18-year-old Lashawn Davis was indicted for a carjacking in Cleveland Heights on Coventry Road and armed bank robbery at the Dollar Bank on Wilson Mills Road in Richmond Heights.

Davis was indicted on:

Two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence

One count of carjacking

One count of armed bank robbery

Authorities said Davis showed a firearm on Feb. 17 when he allegedly robbed the Dollar Bank.

According to court documents during the bank robbery a victim heard the suspect say "you got five seconds or I'm going to (expletive) kill you."

