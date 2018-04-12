Perrysville man accused of having at least 5 kids send him nude photos

The Department of Justice said a Perrysville man has been indicted for sexually exploiting five children. (Source Department of Justice)

The Department of Justice said a Perrysville man has been indicted for sexually exploiting five children.

Investigators said 55-year-old Michael D. Nixon was indicted after having at least five children send him nude images of themselves.

Nixon has been indicted on:

Five counts of sexual exploitation of children

One count of receipt and distribution of child pornography

One count of possession of child pornography

Authorities said the crimes happened from June 1 through Nov. 29 in 2017.

The Department of Justice said the parents of a 10-year-old girl contacted investigators after the victim was asked to send the suspect nude images of herself to him.

Investigators said Nixon was posing as a young girl himself.

The girl told investigators the suspect said he'd be willing to discontinue contact only if the victim provided names, phone numbers and school information of her friends.

The victim told authorities Nixon would go on to say if she did not comply he would send the images to the girl's school.

The Department of Justice said the girl's told her mom of what had happened.

Authorities said Nixon knowingly received and distributed numerous computer files that contained child pornography.

The suspect is accused of possessing two cell phones that contained child pornography.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.