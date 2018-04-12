Jarvis Landry signs massive 5-year deal with $47 million guaranteed

Landry's here for the long haul.

The Cleveland Browns are finalizing a deal with wide receiver Jarvis Landry for a $75.5 million extension - with a total of $47 million guaranteed.

Jarvis Landry, Browns finalizing 5-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/su4vqkljrP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2018

This major deal makes Landry one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL averaging $15 million.

NFL's highest-paid WRs in annual average:



1 Antonio Brown 17M

2 Mike Evans 16.5M

3 DeAndre Hopkins 16.2M

4 Sammy Watkins 16M

5 AJ Green & Jarvis Landry 15M

7 Davante Adams 14.5M

8 Julio Jones 14.25M — Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 12, 2018

Landry joined the squad last month on a deal that put him alongside Tyrod Taylor in hopes for a more high-powered offense.

