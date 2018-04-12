Jarvis Landry signs massive 5-year deal with $47 million guaranteed

WR Jarvis Landry agrees to 5-year 75.5 million dollar deal. (Source: Cleveland Browns) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Landry's here for the long haul.
The Cleveland Browns are finalizing a deal with wide receiver Jarvis Landry for a $75.5 million extension - with a total of $47 million guaranteed.
This major deal makes Landry one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL averaging $15 million.
Landry joined the squad last month on a deal that put him alongside Tyrod Taylor in hopes for a more high-powered offense.
