Elyria student charged for making terroristic threats toward school

An Elyria student has been arrested for making terroristic threats toward a school on Thursday.

The Elyria Police Department said around 6:45 a.m. officers were notified someone had posted a threat on social media.

Police said the threat claimed to "shoot up E High all my emo's & goth brother's & sister's RUN!"

Detectives and Elyria school officials were able to identify the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect was apprehended at his home in Elyria.

Authorities said the suspect is a 16-year-old boy and he attends Life Skills High School.

Police said the suspect admitted to officers to posting the threat on social media.

He has been charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

The suspect was transported to the Lorain County Detention Home.

