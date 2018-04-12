Report: Khloe Kardashian gives birth at Cleveland area hospital

TMZ is reporting Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first baby girl. Source: Wikipedia, Glenn Francis

TMZ is reporting Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first baby girl.

She delivered the girl around 4 a.m at hospital in the Cleveland area, according to TMZ.

According to the TMZ report Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was at the hospital with Khloe.

TMZ is reporting the girl does not have a name yet.

Kardashian fans were excited to hear the news.

"Khloe had her baby and now I can chill in peace," Jordan Smith wrote on Twitter.

"Khloe had her baby. She's a mom. Sobbing. She deserved this," another woman posted on Twitter.

"Khole had her baby girl on my birthday," another woman posted on social media.

