Report: Khloe Kardashian gives birth at Cleveland area hospital - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Khloe Kardashian gives birth at Cleveland area hospital

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TMZ is reporting Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first baby girl.  Source: Wikipedia, Glenn Francis TMZ is reporting Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first baby girl.  Source: Wikipedia, Glenn Francis
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

TMZ is reporting Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first baby girl. 

She delivered the girl around 4 a.m at hospital in the Cleveland area, according to TMZ

According to the TMZ report Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was at the hospital with Khloe.

TMZ is reporting the girl does not have a name yet.

Kardashian fans were excited to hear the news.

"Khloe had her baby and now I can chill in peace," Jordan Smith wrote on Twitter.

"Khloe had her baby. She's a mom. Sobbing. She deserved this," another woman posted on Twitter.

"Khole had her baby girl on my birthday," another woman posted on social media.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly