The temperature is higher in Cleveland than in Las Vegas right now

It was a cold winter and spring was off to a cold start this season.

Today as of 2:20 p.m. on April 12 the temperature is higher in Cleveland than it is in Las Vegas.

It is currently 74 degrees in Cleveland and 67 degrees in Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service said the warm weather could continue into tomorrow, temps could hit 70 on Friday.

The cold weather is not gone yet, temps could get as low as 36 degrees on Sunday.

