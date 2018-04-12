Online vendor alerts authorities about threat toward Green High School

The student has been arrested. (Source WOIO)

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old Green High School student ordered a marijuana smoking device through an online vendor on April 8.

Investigators said on April 10 the student sent an email to the company and stated if he did not receive his "smoking apparatus" soon he was going to go to his local high school with an AR-15.

The online vendor let the Summit County Sheriff's Office aware of the threat.

The student was arrested and charged with telecommunications harassment and making false alarms.

He was transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.