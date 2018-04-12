Cleveland KeyBank robbery, 'don't do anything stupid' written on note from suspect

Investigators said it was the bank on the 15000 block of St. Clair Avenue, this in the Collinwood neighborhood in Cleveland. (Source FBI)

The FBI has released photos of a man accused of robbing a Cleveland KeyBank. (Source FBI)

Surveillance photos show the incident took place around 2 p.m. on April 12.

Vicki Anderson with the FBI said the suspected presented a note demanding money including the statement "don't do anything stupid."

A weapon was not observed or gestured by witnesses or employees, according to the FBI.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Police and the Cleveland FBI.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the suspect responsible.

