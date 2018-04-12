FBI releases photos of man accused of robbing a Cleveland KeyBank

Investigators said it was the bank on the 15000 block of St. Clair Avenue, this in the Collinwood neighborhood in Cleveland. (Source FBI)

The FBI has released photos of a man accused of robbing a Cleveland KeyBank. (Source FBI)

The FBI has released photos of a man accused of robbing a Cleveland KeyBank.

Investigators said it was the bank on the 15000 block of St. Clair Avenue, this in the Collinwood neighborhood in Cleveland.

Surveillance photos show the incident took place around 2 p.m. on April 12.

At this time there is no report of anyone being injured during the incident.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.