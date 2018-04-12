Free Cavaliers shirt for anyone attending Game 1 or 2 vs. Pacers

Free Cavs shirt for anyone attending Game 1 or Game 2. (Source Cleveland Cavaliers)

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced every fan in attendance for Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday will receive a black Cavs shirt.

"Cleveland Whatever It Takes" is displayed on the shirt.

The Cavs said for Game 2 fans in attendance will also receive a shirt and a rally towel.

Fans can use the hashtag #WHATEVERITTAKES to cheer on the Cavs as they face off against the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.