Hamilton tickets go on sale Friday morning

Many will be waiting in line Friday both online and at the ticket office for one of the hottest plays to come to Cleveland.

“I saw it in Chicago, and I would like to see it again,” said CSU student Ally Kelling.



Hamilton tickets in Cleveland go on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday



“I'll try and jump online. I signed up for their email list awhile ago,” said Katie Cuevas.



While Playhouse Square season ticket holders already have their tickets, 60,000 tickets between 48 shows will be up for sale.



"Make a plan, who do you want to see the show with, pick a few dates. There is a ticket limit of 4,” said Cindi Szymanski, Senior Manager, Brand Marketing and Communications for Playhouse Square.



Szymanski says your best bet is took look for dates for the last three weeks, or Aug. 7 through the 26.



“Most of our season ticket holders are going within the first three weeks,” Szymanksi said.



If you want one of the best seats in the house, expect to shell out $435, but you can buy tickets as low as $60.



“I would like to if I can get some tickets before they sell out, or get into the lottery,” Cuevas said.

“I would like to, depending on the price,” Kelling said.

"There's a million things I haven't done, just you wait," that's a quote from the play "Hamilton."

