Family still seeking answers from CFS in 5-year-old's death

TaNaejah McCloud is just one of many children who appears to have fallen through the cracks on an agency designed to protect.

The 5-year-old just like several others had an open case at the Cuyahoga Department of Children and Family Services during the time of her 2017 death.

It's been over a year since that happened and her family is still demanding answers.

"Every time I went over there she'll say lets play the game or lets go outside," said TaNaejah's older Brother, Rayvon Owens.

Nowadays all 17-year-old Rayvon can do is remember the good times he once had with his little sister 5-year-old Tanaejah McCloud.

"My mom was physically abusing her in the house," said Rayvon

Rayvon says he witness firsthand, day after day of abuse at the hands of his biological mother and her partner Tequila Crump.

"Every time I witnessed I came back to this house and I was also reporting it but they never followed up," said Rayvon.

"It's hard with the pain of knowing he had to witness what happened to Tanaejah and that he has to live with that for the rest of his life," said Rayvon's Adopted mother, Sierra Jiles.

Rayvon's adopted mother and her wife, Devinah Jiles say they all tried to inform social workers of what was going on behind the doors of this Bryant Avenue Home. But no action was was ever taken before Tanaejah died at the hands of her abuser.

"Tanaejah was five. She didn't deserve it. She should still be here," said Sierra.

The family holds CFS partially responsible, raising the question as to why social workers never worked to remove Tanaejah from the home.

"It's been a year and a half and that social worker and supervisor still haven't called us back to let us know what the follow up is. We still haven't heard anything back yet," said Divinah.

They're hoping this case can shine light on other who have fallen by the wayside.

"It's not just about Tanaejah. It's not just about Aniya. Too many kids are slipping through the cracks," said Sierra.

TaNaeJah's accused killers, Tequila Crump and Ursala Owens will face a judge this upcoming Monday.

