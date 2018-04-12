Final year for Avon sunflower field which raises thousands for cancer research

The Prayers from Maria Children's Glioma Cancer Foundation announced this will be the final year for the Avon sunflower field. (Source Facebook)

The Prayers from Maria Children's Glioma Cancer Foundation announced this will be the final year for the Avon sunflower field.

The announcement on Facebook said building in the area is creeping in.

According to the post the field will continue to be there again this year but this is the last year at this location.

The post ended with the group saying "we will plant and bloom again."

Thousands of people flock to the beautiful field of sunflowers to pay homage to a little girl.

Maria McNamara passed away in 2007, 14 months after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Her parents decided to create a living memorial.

Last year alone the field raised $100,000 for cancer research.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.