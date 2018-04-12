Cleveland Marathon reminds us of our duty to focus on impactful local news (Editorial)

Forty years ago, in 1978, the Cleveland Marathon first thundered down the roads of our city. Now in about a month, the legendary event will run for the 41st time.

The marathon is a great event for so many reasons: it pumps a lot of money into the city economy, shines a spotlight on the town and gets over 30,000 people running the streets – either in the marathon or in the shorter supporting events.

That number doesn’t count the families, fans and volunteers who line the 26 miles and 385 yards of the course to cheer on the runners.

We’re proud to be showing the marathon this year. We’re on a bus right now touring the route, it’s a heck of a lot easier to drive 26 miles than it is to run it.

You know you’ve heard a lot about local television being anything but local television recently as anchors are being forced to read scripts written by corporations with little or no tie to those communities.

That’s not what local television is supposed to be about. We should be covering local news, giving local opinions, and yes, being involved in local events.

Over the coming months and years, you’ll be seeing a lot more locally-originated programming on WOIO and WUAB – coverage of events that draw Northeast Ohioans together. You’ll continue to see my editorials online and on TV, but we’ll let the news people deliver the news.

I hope you get a chance to watch -- or run -- in the marathon on May 20.

It’ll be a great event that will be amazing to be a part of. It will be local, it will be fun, it will be dramatic, but like all live events, the story won’t be scripted.

