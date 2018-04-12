17-year-old gunned down on Cleveland's East Side

A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after being shot in the head and back on Cleveland's East Side.

According to police, officers found the teen inside a residence at 2571 Jelliffe St., and rushed him to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses report that an unknown number of gunman opened fire on the victim while he was outside of the residence, hitting him multiple times.

According to neighbors, at least 40 shots were fired, many of which struck surrounding homes and cars.

As the shooters fled, a man dragged the victim inside the home.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

