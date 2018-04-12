Brunswick children bring smiles, joy to local elderly: Romona's Kids

Sometimes the smallest children can make the biggest impact on other people's lives.

That's the story behind this week's Romona's Kids, from Brunswick!

Lexie, Kadie, Frantasia and Aria are in dance class together, but they also like to spread cheer to residents at Brunswick Pointe Nursing Home.

"I passed out Valentines, Easter eggs, and hugs," said Aria.

"I gave them happy faces, and we were superheroes," said Frantasia.

"I passed out Valentines and Easter carrots, and I blow kisses" said Lexie.

"I gave happy faces and I passed out eggs," said Kadie.

"It's just something that I thought of because I wanted my daughter to have a respect and a love for the elderly and I want to start that now," said Stephanie Morris, Frantasia's mother. "I told the other mothers that they're going to go too, so we just all gather along and it's something we're all going to continue to do."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.