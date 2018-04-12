Landerhaven chefs preparing feast for the stars as induction tunes up

Trays of chicken, sandwiches, strawberries and sweets filled the kitchen at Executive Caterers at Landerhaven.

"The rock induction is the talk of the town," said a chef hard at work.

At Executive Caterers, it's been that way for six months. Co-vice president Michael Ferrara said they started planning for the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony last fall.

"This is an extravaganza. It's a Hollywood production. It's going to be broadcast all over the world. There's going to be over 10,000 people involved," he said.

With thousands of people in attendance, there is a lot of food to cook and lot of faces to feed.

"My favorite thing is the seafood bar. We are going to be having jumbo, and I mean jumbo shrimp, the biggest ones you've ever seen," said Ferrara.

Chef James Thornton said workers bought thousands of pounds of food, including 250 pounds of wagyu beef they plan to cook in front of guests on a 800-degree salt block.

"It just adds that much more flair to what we're doing and it shows people why we're in Cleveland having these nice events," said Thornton.

Cleveland will see its fair share of rock stars this weekend. The 2018 induction class includes Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Workers at Executive Caterers said they're not nervous. They've catered to celebrities at Rock Hall events for more than 20 years.

"It's like the actor that gets the applause. It's the sort of satisfaction that you get," said Ferrara.

"At the end of the day we're just cooking food, good food at that," said Thornton.

Executive Caterers will have more than 200 workers at Saturday's ceremony to make sure everything runs smoothly.

