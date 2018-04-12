Twinsburg goes all in, pours $10 million into Gleneagles Golf Course

Gleneagles Golf Course will soon be home to a brand new $7 million, 19,000-square-foot clubhouse that is expected to open in early August.

But this is not just a golf-centric facility.

Twinsburg decided to build what they say will be a major community asset and a revenue generator.

The clubhouse will include a state-of-the-art pro shop, but the key features are a full-service restaurant and bar that will be open for golfers and families year-round, and a banquet facility that will accommodate 250 people.

“Those will be much larger revenue streams than what we would experience in golf and we’ve brought in experts and we’ve planned this and organized this in the right way,” the city’s Mayor Ted Yates said.

The restaurant and bar walks out to a patio that overlooks the 18th green, with additional patio seating at ground level. Yates believes the restaurant, named Aaron and Moses -- after the Wilcox twins who were early settlers -- and the banquet facilities will be huge hits.

“We have an executive chef and we have a director of banquet operations, we’re booked through 2018 and we haven’t opened yet. We’re already booking weddings and large events for 2019 and into 2020,” he said.

In reality this is a $10 million project as the city spent $3 million over the past few years redesigning the practice range and rebuilding tee boxes.

Yates believes the entire community will use the facility. “It’s an exciting project, it’s a very scary project at the same time so I think we’re making the right decisions. We’re doing everything we can to make sure this is going to be a success.”

