Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Weekend begins

The Cleveland area has been preparing for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the past week with events, concerts, and food specials throughout the city.

The events continue Friday and into the weekend, leading up to Saturday night's ceremony.

Friday

Music Box Supper Club, 6 p.m. - Local musicians will play tribute to Van Morrison. The "Brown-Eyed Girl" singer-songwriter was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1993.

Wild Eagle Saloon 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. - Dueling pianos

Saturday

Public Square will ring out in the sounds of legends, 1p.m. - 6 p.m.

Restaurants and bars on East 4th Street are hosting special parties with local bands

Aloft Cleveland Downtown, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Touch Supper Club in Ohio City, 9 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.

House of Blues, 11 p.m. - DJ Questlove will be hosting a 3-hour after party.

Induction Ceremony and Official Simulcast

Public Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. - SOLD-OUT

Simulcast party, Rock Hall, SOLD-OUT - Featuring Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.