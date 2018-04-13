Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Weekend begins - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Weekend begins

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
The Cleveland area has been preparing for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the past week with events, concerts, and food specials throughout the city.

The events continue Friday and into the weekend, leading up to Saturday night's ceremony.

Friday

  • Music Box Supper Club, 6 p.m. - Local musicians will play tribute to Van Morrison. The "Brown-Eyed Girl" singer-songwriter was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1993.
  • Wild Eagle Saloon 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. - Dueling pianos 

Saturday

  • Public Square will ring out in the sounds of legends, 1p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Restaurants and bars on East 4th Street are hosting special parties with local bands
  • Aloft Cleveland Downtown, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.
  • Touch Supper Club in Ohio City, 9 p.m. - 2:30 a.m.
  • House of Blues, 11 p.m. - DJ Questlove will be hosting a 3-hour after party.

Induction Ceremony and Official Simulcast 

  • Public Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. - SOLD-OUT
  • Simulcast party, Rock Hall, SOLD-OUT - Featuring Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. 

