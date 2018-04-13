Man shot 3 times inside Willowick bar; police release dramatic 911 call

Police found a man shot to death after reports of gunfire overnight at a neighborhood bar in Willowick.

According to Willowick police, officers responded to the Willowick Cafe in the 28000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Police say the shooter was caught on surveillance video entering the building and going directly up to the victim, shooting him three times.

The unidentified suspect then fled from the bar.

The man was pronounced deceased on scene.

Willowick police believe that the victim was targeted. There was no previous altercation or interaction with the victim at the time of the shooting.

The bartender at the bar first called 911 and described how the shooting happened when the bar was full.

Willowick police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations remained overnight to process the scene.

Surveillance video and images will be released when they become available.

