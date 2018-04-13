Police investigate fatal shooting overnight at Willowick bar

Police found a man shot to death after reports of gunfire overnight at a neighborhood bar in Willowick.

According to Willowick police, officers responded to the Willowick Cafe in the 28000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Willowick police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations remained overnight to process the scene.

Willowick police say an unidentified man was pronounced deceased on scene.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.