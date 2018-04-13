Police investigate fatal shooting overnight at Willowick bar

The Cleveland area has been preparing for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the past week with events, concerts, and food specials throughout the city.More >>
The Cleveland area has been preparing for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the past week with events, concerts, and food specials throughout the city.More >>
Local homeless shelters are turning away more and more women and children, because there is not enough room to house them.More >>
Local homeless shelters are turning away more and more women and children, because there is not enough room to house them.More >>
South Park Mall in Strongsville is hosting another year of the "Canstruction" competition to draw attention to food insecurity in Northeast Ohio.More >>
South Park Mall in Strongsville is hosting another year of the "Canstruction" competition to draw attention to food insecurity in Northeast Ohio.More >>
It's being deemed a dangerous intersection in the South Collinwood neighborhood.More >>
It's being deemed a dangerous intersection in the South Collinwood neighborhood.More >>
The hottest ticket in Cleveland doesn't even go on sale to the public until Friday morning, but there are already hundreds of tickets for sale on the secondary market. How is that possible?More >>
The hottest ticket in Cleveland doesn't even go on sale to the public until Friday morning, but there are already hundreds of tickets for sale on the secondary market. How is that possible?More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>