Northeast Ohio weather: Heavy rain and wind this weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A major spring storm is located across the Central United States. This is creating a whole bunch of issues with a blizzard in the colder air and severe weather in the warm sector. This storm will be a high impact on the weather here throughout the weekend. Saturday will feature widespread rain along the lakeshore counties. The showers will hold off until afternoon in the Akron-Canton area. There is going to be a big contrast in temperature from the lakeshore to the southern counties on Saturday. The rain will be heavy at times starting later Saturday afternoon and through Saturday night and Sunday. Flooding could become a problem. If you live in a flood zone be prepared for potential flood warnings in your area. Some spots could be around 3 inches of rain for a storm total. The wind will start to become a problem Saturday afternoon and through Sunday. The wind could gust over 50 mph at times especially long the lakeshore.