Northeast Ohio weather: Summer-like temperatures are on the way today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Where is your big, heavy coat? Hanging in the closet? Out of sight? Good! Dig out your sandals and shorts. We're shooting for 80° today.

9:00 AM: 63°, Noon: 70°, 5:00 PM: 80°

With a front so close to us, I do worry that some of my lakeshore folks may get stuck with MUCH cooler temperatures. I think downtown Cleveland will be okay. However, Ashtabula and Sandusky may get capped in the 60s.

We do have a few little showers around this morning. These should wind down by mid-morning, if not sooner than that. The rest of the day will feature warming weather, breezy conditions, and partly sunny skies.

The weather will be gorgeous even through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s through 8:00 PM. We'll drop to about 64° by 11:00 PM. No rain is expected.

Wet Weekend Outlook:

I wish I had better news about this weekend's forecast. It's rather tricky though.

Saturday: Temperature-wise, we're forecasting low to mid 60s in Cleveland. Akron and Canton may be a touch warmer with highs in the 70s. Low pressure will be moving through the Midwest during the day. We'll probably begin the day on a dry note. However, rain and storms will move through during the afternoon and early-evening hours. We may get a break in the rain before it fills back in after midnight.

Sunday: Sunday will feature temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°. It will also be windy. Periods of rain are likely.

Back To Winter:

We'll begin the new work week on a cold note. Temperatures will only be in the 40s Monday and Tuesday. (Ugh.)

Rain and snow showers are likely on Monday. (Again, just the messenger here.) A few snow showers will linger into Tuesday. (Don't hate us.)

We'll return to the 50s by mid-week.