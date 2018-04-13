Broadway comes to Cleveland: 'Hamilton' tickets go on sale Friday morning

Tickets to "Hamilton," the hit Broadway musical that's coming to Cleveland this summer, go on sale Friday morning. But they are not expected to last long!

Sales begin April 13 at 9 a.m. for the performance between July 17 through Aug. 26.

A virtual waiting room for online ticket sales opened at 7 a.m. for those interested in purchasing tickets.

Prices will range from $60 to $155 with a select number of $435 premium seats available, with a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per household. There will also be a lottery for 37 $10 orchestra seats for each performance.

According to Playhouse Square:

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The musical will be at the KeyBank State Theatre.

Tickets should only be purchased directly from playhousesquare.org or in person at the Playhouse Square box office.