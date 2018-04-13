Get a sneak peek of baby black rhino Lulu before public debut at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Lulu, the Eastern black rhinoceros calf delivered in February, can be viewed by the public beginning Saturday, but Cleveland 19 News got a sneak peek on how the baby rhino is doing.

Lulu, which means "gem," was delivered after a 15-month pregnancy from rhino mother Kibibbi.

The rhino calf now weighs over 200 pounds.

Since February, Lulu and Kibibbi have been bonding behind-the-scenes, but they will now both be on exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's African Savanna.

Less than 750 Eastern black rhinos remain in the wild due to poaching and habitat loss.

Lulu is the sixth Eastern black rhino calf born at the zoo, with another one on the way! Igne, the 24-year-old rhino at the Metroparks zoo is also pregnant. She is expected to deliver this fall, according to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

