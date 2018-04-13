Wake Up Cleveland pet adoption: 'Gentle giant' Joey needs a 'fur-ever' home

If you're looking for a furry friend, we're introducing Joey to you!

The adorably large dog was brought in from the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Joey is only a year and a half old, but weighs 130 pounds. So, Joey is certainly not a lap dog!

But his size is deceiving. Joey is actually calm and sedate.

Joey comes from a home with a child and family that could not care for him in any longer.

If you're interested in adopting Joey or any of the other animals, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

