Mentor Police: 18-year-old arrested on safe cracking, drug charges after retail robbery

A pair of teenagers was arrested Thursday after trying to steal more than $600 in video games from a Mentor retail store.

According to Mentor Police, Garrett Osborne, 18, of Jefferson, reportedly used a magnetic key to unlock the video game case.

Osborne then allegedly pocketed 11 video games, and forcibly tried to leave the store when confronted by a security guard.

Police tracked Osborne and his alleged accomplice -- Payden Pieh, 19, of Orwell -- down and arrested them.

Osborne was charged with robbery, safe cracking, breaking and entering, tampering with evidence, possessing criminal tools and possession of marijuana.

Pieh was charged with complicity to robbery, complicity to tampering with evidence and breaking and entering.

