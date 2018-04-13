Trooper taken to the hospital after being struck by an alleged drunken driver

"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
The Cleveland area has been preparing for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the past week with events, concerts, and food specials throughout the city.More >>
The Cleveland area has been preparing for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the past week with events, concerts, and food specials throughout the city.More >>
Local homeless shelters are turning away more and more women and children, because there is not enough room to house them.More >>
Local homeless shelters are turning away more and more women and children, because there is not enough room to house them.More >>
South Park Mall in Strongsville is hosting another year of the "Canstruction" competition to draw attention to food insecurity in Northeast Ohio.More >>
South Park Mall in Strongsville is hosting another year of the "Canstruction" competition to draw attention to food insecurity in Northeast Ohio.More >>
It's being deemed a dangerous intersection in the South Collinwood neighborhood.More >>
It's being deemed a dangerous intersection in the South Collinwood neighborhood.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>