Trooper taken to the hospital after being struck by an alleged drunken driver

Trooper treated and released from the hospital after being struck by alleged drunken driver. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

A 35-year-old Willoughby woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing into an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.

According to a news release, Mary Vitolo was driving on I-271 northbound around 11:09 p.m. Thursday, when she rear-ended a cruiser in the left lane.

Officials say two cruisers were slow-rolling to allow roadway workers a safe transition to another work zone just south of I-90.

After hitting the cruiser, Vitolo traveled through the grass median and came to rest on the right berm of the express lanes of I-271.

The trooper, who name is not being released, was treated and released from Hillcrest Hospital.

Vitolo was not injured. She was arrested at the scene and charged with OVI and aggravated vehicular assault.

