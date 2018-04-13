21-year-old shot and robbed in Akron after refusing to give up Air Jordan shoes

A 21-year-old man was shot and robbed Thursday evening after a pair of suspects demanded that he hand over his Nike Air Jordan basketball shoes.

According to Akron Police, the victim initially refused to give up the designer sneakers, which prompted the shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg, assaulted and robbed.

The suspects fled and the man was taken to Akron City Hospital by a Good Samaritan.

The victim said the shooting occurred near the intersection of East Market Street and East Exchange Street, but the passer-by said he picked the man up near East Wilbeth Road and South Arlington Street

The victim then reported it was two white men who robbed him, then said it was two black men.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.