Baby rhino makes first public appearance, here's the photos

Posted by Michael Dakota, Digital Content Producer
Lulu, a 7-week-old Eastern Black Rhino, made her first public appearance in her enclosure at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Friday morning, Apr. 13. 

The 200 lb. calf edged out of the building, was startled by her mother's snort and retreated, eventually making longer and longer trips outside to waiting zoo patrons. 

Lulu was born Feb. 7, and weighed 70 lbs. Lulu's name means "gem," and was delivered after a 15-month pregnancy.

