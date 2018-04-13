US Marshals capture Parma fugitive wanted for high-speed escape, assaulting police

U.S. Marshals, in partnership with the Parma Police Department, have arrested a fugitive wanted for nearly running over a pair of the city's officers. .

On March 23, police were conducting an investigation at Pleasant Lake Apartments when they spotted Antonio D. Boddy, 26, of Parma, who was wanted on a probation violation.

As detectives closed in on him, Boddy jumped into the passenger seat of a car that was being driven by his girlfriend Chelsea Alexander.

Alexander nearly ran over the detectives as the pair fled, according to Parma Police Capt. Kevin Riley.

Police pursued the couple, but canceled the high-speed chase when it spilled onto Interstate 77.

Alexander later turned herself in, and was charged in connection with the incident.

Boddy was arrested Thursday evening near East 96th Street an Miles Avenue in Cleveland.

He was taken to Cuyahoga County Jail and charged with two counts of felonious assault against police.

