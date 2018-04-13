Two Lorain teens arrested for vicious attack on local reporter

Police have arrested two teenagers for the brutal attack on a local sports reporter.

James Popiel, also known as Jim Allen, works at WOBL.

Lorain police say Popiel was viciously attacked while sleeping in his own bed.

According to authorities, the attack happened Oct. 17, 2018 inside Popiel's Regina Avenue home. Police say the suspects broke in around 2:45 a.m., beat Popiel and stole his wallet and phone.

Officers arrested two males on April 9. Both have since turned 18, but were juveniles at the time of the attack.

The 18-year-old males are charged with aggravated burglary, felonious assault and kidnapping. Their names are not being released at this time.

Lorain police say it is anticipated that both suspects will have hearings to have their cases bound over to the adult system.

They remain locked up in the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Facility.

