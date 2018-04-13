Cleveland police make large pot bust on city's east side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police make large pot bust on city's east side

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Marijuana bust on Meech Avenue. (Source: Cleveland police) Marijuana bust on Meech Avenue. (Source: Cleveland police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police officers make a large marijuana bust on the city's east side Friday afternoon.

Cleveland police say they responded to a home in the 10000 block of Meech Avenue and recovered the pot.

Officers say this was a massive grow operation.

No word on any arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

