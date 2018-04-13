'We will not tolerate deadly substances being pumped into our communities,' sheriff reacts to overdose death arrest

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said he is continuing his effort to hold drug dealers accountable.

Sheriff Maier said two arrests have been made in the fatal overdose death of 40-year-old Teresa McMillen.

McMillen died on Feb. 3.

Investigators arrested 37-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Patton and 39-year-old Alicia McCrummen.

"We will not tolerate deadly substances being pumped into our communities," said Sheriff Maier. "The overdose death of Teresa McMillen is directly related to the irresponsible and illegal actions of these women."

Patton has been charged with:

One count of involuntary manslaughter

One count of corrupting another with drugs

One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

McCrummen has been charged with:

One count of involuntary manslaughter

One count of corrupting another with drugs

One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs

